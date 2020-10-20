Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,600,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

