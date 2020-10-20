IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

