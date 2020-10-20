IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

