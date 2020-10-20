Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 352,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

