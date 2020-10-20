IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 252 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $361.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.56.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

