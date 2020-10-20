TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 925.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 11.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,048,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

