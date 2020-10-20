IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,050 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after buying an additional 149,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 66.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after buying an additional 776,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 276.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after buying an additional 1,133,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,675,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

