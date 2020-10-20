IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 597,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 275,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

