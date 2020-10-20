IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Dover stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

