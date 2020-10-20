IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 17.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CDW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CDW by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.71. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

