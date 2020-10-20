IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,029 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

