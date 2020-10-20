IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.26 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 379,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $152.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

