IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.60 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $255.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

