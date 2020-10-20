IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,072,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,813. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

