IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 662,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,253 shares of company stock worth $8,751,044. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.