IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xylem by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 354,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 596,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

