IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

CarMax stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,511 shares of company stock worth $29,645,464. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

