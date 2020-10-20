IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 986 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

