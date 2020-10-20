Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,590.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 355,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 525.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of EXR opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

