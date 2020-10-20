Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 174.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 343,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 45,463.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 181,854 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE BR opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $145.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

