Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

HRL stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

