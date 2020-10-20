IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,509 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.