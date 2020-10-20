Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
