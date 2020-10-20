Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

