IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.19 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. AXA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 139.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

