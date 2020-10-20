Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NTIP stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

