IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,854 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $979,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,602.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $112,209.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,687 shares of company stock valued at $158,242,383 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

