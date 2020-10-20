Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.10. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,581 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

