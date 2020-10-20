IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,951 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

