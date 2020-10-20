IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.46.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

