Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,330,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,851,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NYSE MLM opened at $256.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.