IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 35 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 17.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,488.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,530.86. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

