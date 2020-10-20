HNI (NYSE:HNI) vs. Maxx Sports TV (NYSE:AMXX) Head to Head Review

HNI (NYSE:HNI) and Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HNI and Maxx Sports TV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HNI $2.25 billion 0.68 $110.50 million N/A N/A Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HNI has higher revenue and earnings than Maxx Sports TV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of HNI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of HNI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HNI and Maxx Sports TV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HNI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

HNI presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. Given HNI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HNI is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Profitability

This table compares HNI and Maxx Sports TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HNI 3.87% 20.06% 8.05% Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HNI beats Maxx Sports TV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inc.es and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands. This segment sells its products through independent dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors, as well as directly to end-user customers; and federal, state, and local governments. The company's Hearth Products segment provides various gas, wood, electric, and pellet fueled fireplaces; inserts; stoves; facings; and accessories primarily for home use under the Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman, Vermont Castings, PelPro, and Stellar Hearth brands. This segment markets its products through independent dealers and distributors, and corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets. HNI Corporation was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Maxx Sports TV

Reconditioned Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

