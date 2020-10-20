CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of EBR.B stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile
