CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EBR.B stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

