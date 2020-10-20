IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

