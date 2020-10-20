3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TGOPF stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

