Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $20,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

