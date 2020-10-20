Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Grows By 29.2%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insignia Systems stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

