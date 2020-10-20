Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Update

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 235,860 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 109,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.