Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

NYSE FMS opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.