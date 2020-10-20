Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 349,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

