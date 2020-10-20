Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 15,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

