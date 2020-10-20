Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Rises By 29.5%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

