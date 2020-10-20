Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Rises By 29.5%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.
Natuzzi Company Profile
