MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 2,604,737 shares during the period. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

