MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
