Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,677,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 7,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUSKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.