FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $70.46.
FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile
