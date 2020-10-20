FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $70.46.

Get FAST RETAILING/ADR alerts:

FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.