FENIX Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Robert (Rob) Brierley Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

FENIX Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Robert (Rob) Brierley bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$217,500.00 ($155,357.14).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.05.

Get FENIX Resources alerts:

FENIX Resources Company Profile

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of iron, base metal, and precious metal properties in Western Australia. Its flagship property is the Ridge iron ore project located in Perth. The company also holds 80% interests in the Beyondie iron ore project comprising E52/2215 iron-ore tenement with 46 blocks covering an area of 142 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FENIX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FENIX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.