Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

