J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,779,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

