Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $421,300 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Green Plains by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

