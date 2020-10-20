Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a fair value rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,565,000 after acquiring an additional 680,283 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

